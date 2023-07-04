FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On July 11, head to Fonda for non-stop fun and excitement at the Montgomery County Youth Day! The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds next to the Montgomery County Annex Building.

Games and activities will be held throughout the day. There will be an ultimate challenge obstacle course, a karaoke competition, mini-golf, a scavenger hunt, and more! There will also be a free lunch provided for kids between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Free parking is available at the Fonda Fairgrounds. All youth under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult chaperone and have a permission slip form signed by a parent or guardian. Forms and wristbands will be available at the Registration table.

There is a rain date set for Wednesday, July 12. Questions about the event can be directed to the Montgomery County Youth Bureau at 853-4355.