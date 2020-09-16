Montgomery County hopes expanding child care will help local businesses

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County is trying to create more options for childcare so their community can take advantage of job opportunities.

Recognizing that childcare is often a barrier that prevents people from taking jobs, the county is conducting a study to determine the level of need for those care services. The county says the pandemic has only increased existing challenges for families at home.

“COVID has definitely shifted our focus. Rather than trying to bring in new businesses, we’ve been focusing on our existing businesses, and childcare is a huge need,” said Vincenzo Nicosia, Economic Development Specialist for the county, “and with schools in distance-learning, there’s a greater need for childcare access as well.”

The central business hub on the Route 5 corridor in Amsterdam, near major employers including a Target distribution center, is being looked at as a location for a childcare center.

