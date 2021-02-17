Montgomery County Executive delivers State of the County

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort delivered the State of the County address Tuesday afternoon.

“From where we’ve been, to where we are now, we really have grown stronger,.” Ossenfort said.

This was Ossenfort’s eighth State of the County address. He highlighted new businesses, expanded housing options for residents, and the development of Amazon’s facility in the region, as well as the county’s “Buy It In Montgomery” campaign.

“The important thing is these growing retail and housing projects are a sign of a strong and prospering economy throughout Montgomery County,” Cuomo said in the address.