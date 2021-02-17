Montgomery County Executive delivers State of the County

Montgomery County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort delivered the State of the County address Tuesday afternoon.

“From where we’ve been, to where we are now, we really have grown stronger,.” Ossenfort said.

This was Ossenfort’s eighth State of the County address. He highlighted new businesses, expanded housing options for residents, and the development of Amazon’s facility in the region, as well as the county’s “Buy It In Montgomery” campaign.

“The important thing is these growing retail and housing projects are a sign of a strong and prospering economy throughout Montgomery County,” Cuomo said in the address.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report