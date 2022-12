FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fonda Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is changing their hours at the turn of the new year. Beginning on January 3, later hours will be returning, and the time changes are as follows:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday – 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.