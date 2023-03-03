FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First responders in the Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department, St. Johnsville ambulance squad, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Mercy Flight are being recognized for saving the life of a one-year-old in Minden. It happened on February 26, when the crews were called to the scene of a child who was unresponsive and not breathing.

Before they got to the scene, the child’s mom started CPR. First responders quickly took over the life-saving efforts, until the young boy could be airlifted to Albany Med.

The boy was successfully resuscitated before he got to the hospital. There, he was placed on a ventilator. Though his condition worsened overnight, the breathing tube was removed just a few days later.

“He is now breathing on his own, all tests and X-rays so far are all negative, waiting on MRI and CT scan,” a spokesperson for the boy’s family said on Wednesday. “We are beyond blessed we still have our little boy to love and hold!”

“This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of learning CPR and administering it early in emergency situations,” noted the Montgomery County Department of Emergency Management in an online statement. “CPR can be the difference between life and death in the critical minutes before emergency services arrive.”

The department went on to encourage everyone to take the time to learn CPR and other life-saving techniques. “The ability to respond quickly and effectively in an emergency can make all the difference in saving a life,” they concluded. For more information on CPR training, contact your local fire department or ambulance service.