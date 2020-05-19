Breaking News
Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy outlines reopening procedure

Montgomery County coronavirus update

Montgomery County

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In its May 19 COVID-19 update, the Montgomery County Public Health Department says they have had 67 total cases of the virus among residents since the outbreak began.

Of those, 57 have made a full recovery, 7 are quarantined, two are hospitalized, and one has died. There are also 21 other individuals without positive tests who are undergoing quarantine.

Although the region is preparing for phase one of the reopening process, the county requests that individuals continue following social distancing recommendations to limit the potential of a spike in cases.

