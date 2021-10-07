Montgomery County 911 down, phone outage reported

Montgomery County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, proposed a $225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Montgomery County, the 911 emergency line is currently down. According to Sheriff Jeffrey Smith, it’s because the sheriff’s office is experiencing a phone outage.

Along with 911, regular business lines are also down at the sheriff’s office. Smith said the building’s phone provider, Frontier, has been contacted.

Smith says that emergency matters should be reported by driving to the local fire, EMS, or police station.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19