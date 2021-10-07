Montgomery County 911 down, phone outage reported

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, proposed a $225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Montgomery County, the 911 emergency line is currently down. According to Sheriff Jeffrey Smith, it’s because the sheriff’s office is experiencing a phone outage.

Along with 911, regular business lines are also down at the sheriff’s office. Smith said the building’s phone provider, Frontier, has been contacted.

Smith says that emergency matters should be reported by driving to the local fire, EMS, or police station.