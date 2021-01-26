Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office wants public feedback on police reform agenda

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for feedback from the community on their new police reform agenda.

“Occasionally, we will hit a bump in the road,” Sheriff Jeff Smith said. “We’re not perfect, but yes, they are excited; they’re excited about doing the right thing.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department has released its version of a reform agenda that was mandated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to the Governor’s executive order, the goal is to provide trust, fairness, and legitimacy within communities to address any racial bias or disproportionate policing of communities of color.

“The continued communication, the continued interaction with the public is essential, and as we move forward, making them a part of the decision process and having transparency and accountability goes a long ways,” Smith said.

Currently, the sheriff’s office is an accredited agency through the New York State Accreditation Counsel, which looks at practices and policies within the department and determines if they fulfill the standards of protecting the life, health and safety of the citizens they serve. In the agenda, key points are listed for the department to adapt and implement into their training and daily interactions with the public.

“It’s very important for our community to know who the deputy sheriffs are,” Smith explained. “It’s not just an officer that you see drive by in a car; it’s someone who stops and interacts with people.”

Duane Miller is the vice president of behavioral health for St. Mary’s Hospital. He was involved with the creation of the agenda and said that many of the patients he works with have had conflicts with law enforcement and that the increased involvement of the police force within the community will hopefully ease those interactions.

“There’s a lot of interface with law enforcement, and we know that can be difficult for not only the individual but for the officers themselves,” Miller said. “I think there’s an opportunity here to realize that law enforcement in our community is a resource.”

Miller said he is excited to know that people in the community have a willingness to take a look at what is happening in the county and adapt to the needs of its residents.

“By having a place of means of getting feedback and being willing to implement that feedback, that’s what allows us to make these changes.”