Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office unveils policing reform plan

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The deadline for New York law enforcement agencies to create a reform agenda is quickly approaching. One local department has released their plan and is looking for community feedback.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department released their version of the Police Reform and Reinvention Plan this week. The policy looks to expand as well as foster trust, fairness, and legitimacy within communities in addition to addressing racial bias and disproportionate policing of communities of color.

The plan details many key goals and objectives, including reviewing their current policies and practices, looking for changes that would benefit the community, increasing community police presence, and involving residents in open discussions on policies and practices they would like to see implemented.

Sheriff Jim Smith said he believes the plan is a step toward mending community relationships across the state, and he looks forward to the response and work that lies ahead.

“We hear from the public that they are happy with their interactions. You know, occasionally, we will hit a bump in the road; we are not perfect, but yes, they are excited,” he said. “They are excited about doing the right thing. They are excited about providing a quality service, because at the end of the day, it makes them feel good that they did what they are here to do, and that’s the end game. “