SPRAKERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old woman. Kaitlyn Simpson was last seen on July 3 in Sprakers.

She was last seen wearing a crop top with bright flowers, black and white sweatpants and green flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (518) 853-5500 or (518) 673-2554.