FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffrey T. Smith was invited to attend the 2023 State of the Union address. Each year, members of Congress are permitted one guest for the speech, which will take place this year on Tuesday, February 7.

Sheriff Smith was chosen to accompany Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. “I am honored and excited to attend this year’s State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. as Congresswoman Stefanik’s guest,” stated Sheriff Smith. “Public safety has been my life, the ability to share ideas and communicate about daily struggles within the Criminal Justice system is invaluable. I applaud the Congresswoman and her efforts to bring positive change.”

“Sheriff Smith and countless other members of law enforcement are on the frontlines every day protecting our communities and fighting against the crises caused by Joe Biden’s failed policies,” Stefanik said. “The American people deserve a government with the same dedication to public safety, and House Republicans are leading the charge to hold the Biden Administration accountable for its crises and deliver on our commitment to creating a nation that is safe.”

Sheriff Smith has served as Montgomery County Sheriff since 2019. He has been in law enforcement for 34 years, 12 of which he held the position of Undersheriff.