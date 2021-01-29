Montgomery Co. Sheriff gives three ‘Life Saving Awards’ for response in August apartment fire

Montgomery County

Montgomery Co Life Saving Award 1

New York State Trooper Nicole Claus accepts the Montgomery Co Life Saving Award. (Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office)

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jason Nare, New York State Trooper Nicole Claus and Burtonsville Fire Department Chief Ken Labelle were recently issued the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Award. The three were given the award for their involvement in rescuing multiple people from a multi-apartment building fire in Fultonville on Aug. 30.

(Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

“Without the quick response, bravery, professionalism and decisive action of these three individuals acting as a team, this incident certainly could have resulted in further tragedy,” Sheriff Jeff Smith stated. “This type of response and service is something that these members, their families, friends, our office and our communities can certainly be proud of.”

