Montgomery Co. coronavirus update Dec. 4

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County had its highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases with 39. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State is 4.2%.

“New daily positive cases are increasing tremendously,” Montgomery County Exec. Matthew Ossenfort said. “The number of new positives on Dec. 1 was 13, Dec. 2 was 14 and then in the last two days it jumped to 24 new positive cases Dec. 3 and 39 new positive cases as of 9 a.m. this morning. Clearly, we are seeing a climb and we urge the public to be cautious, continue hand-washing and safe social distancing practices. We need to remain vigilant.”

COVID-19 cases have seen a sharp increase rising from an average of seven new cases per week to 90 new positive cases in a week as of Monday.  

If anyone has a complaint regarding a business or store, they can be directed to New York Pause hotline at 1-833-789-0470.

County officials will update the public Monday at 1 p.m. via Facebook at @MontgomeryCoNY.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

