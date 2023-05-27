MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of murder who had been on the loose. Michael Darling, of Gloversville, is facing multiple charges.

Darling has been accused of killing his wife, Kristine Darling, in Fort Johnson in 2019. The sheriff’s office stated that Darling knew of the charges he faced, and fled his home on Thursday, and had been missing since.

Police took Darling into custody on the afternoon of May 27. This case is still ongoing, so stay with NEWS10 as more information develops.