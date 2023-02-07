FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy (MHLC) has completed three conservation easements to protect 846 acres of Creek Acres Farm in the Town of Florida in Montgomery County. The conservation easements will ensure the farmland is forever available for agricultural use.

“Our farmland is in jeopardy of being lost due to changes in land use,” said Ken Rose, Director of the Montgomery County Economic Development and Planning Department. “We are pleased to see this third-generation farm be protected to ensure the future of farming on these 846 acres in Montgomery County. Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy is a great partner for our County, ensuring our rural landscapes remain for future generations.”

Creek Acres Farm is a third-generation dairy farm that is owned and operated by the Bunker Family. The family farm produces milk from more than 450 cows and hosts the Plaid Farm Store, a roadside stop and shop open to the public for milk, beef, pork, and other locally produced farm products.