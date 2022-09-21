GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible animal neglect at a house in Glen on Tuesday, September 20. After investigation, police found a horse uncared for by owner Vicky Ferguson, 45, of Fultonville.

Police found several horses one of which was significantly malnourished and had not seen a vet in a long period. Police say Ferguson was cooperative with the investigation and later turned herself in to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges

Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance

According to police, Ferguson was processed and released on an Appearance Ticket. Ferguson is scheduled to appear in Glen Town Court at a later date.