ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – What started as an ordinary traffic stop on State Highway 67 in St. Johnsville led to a huge drug bust, and to the capture of two wanted fugitives, police said Thursday. On June 13, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car around 1:15 a.m. While speaking with the passengers in the car, deputies allegedly learned that two of them were lying about their identity in order to deceive the police and avoid being arrested on active warrants.

After searching the car, police say they found a large amount of cocaine. This led to drug charges for all four people in the car, including the two who were already wanted.

Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

The driver of the car, Eric R. Sartin, 45, of Gloversville, was charged with:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Failure to keep right

The other three passengers were charged with:

Wayne W. Platt, 38, of Gloversville. (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Amy L. Johnson, 32, of Gloversville. (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Nicole M. Goodemote, 36, of Gloversville. (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Wayne W. Platt, 38, of Gloversville Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Amy L. Johnson, 32, of Gloversville Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Second-degree criminal impersonation Second-degree obstructing governmental administration Drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle

Nicole M. Goodemote, 36, of Gloversville Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Second-degree criminal impersonation Second-degree obstructing governmental administration



According to police, all three passengers in the car had a criminal history. Platt and Johnson had two prior felony convictions, and Goodemote was wanted out of Montgomery County.

Platt and Johnson were held without bail pending County Court because of their past convictions. Goodemote was released on her own recognizance on the charges that came from the traffic stop but held on an active County Court warrant. Sartin was released on his own recognizance.