HAGAMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, a Hagaman man was called from an unknown number around 10:00 a.m. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the caller said he was an attorney, and that the victim’s nephew had been involved in a car crash. The alleged scammer went on to say that cash would be needed for the victim to bail his nephew out of jail.

The fake attorney allegedly said he would send a courier to pick up the money. The resident went to his bank and withdrew the amount the scammer had requested.

Between noon and 1 p.m., a man showed up at the victim’s house in Hagaman, and said he was there to pick up the bail money. The resident gave the man the cash, and they drove off. The victim was not sure if that was the same man who had originally called him.

The resident spoke with family members on Wednesday, and learned that his nephew was not in an accident or in any sort of trouble.

The suspect in this case is described as a light-skin man, about six feet tall, with an athletic build. He wore a black hoodie and a face covering with blue jeans. He arrived at the victim’s house in a small, grayish sedan.

Anyone experiencing a similar issue or who may have information regarding this case is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 736-1850. The Sheriff’s Office reminds you to never give cash, personal information, gift cards, or checks to anyone you may not know. If you are concerned that something may be a scam, always contact your local law enforcement before giving away any money.