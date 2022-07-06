NELLISTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Montgomery County man has been arrested after authorities say he hit someone with a baseball bat. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office took the call around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, and learned at the scene that the suspect, Chad J. Prevost, 36, of Palatine Bridge, had run off into the woods.

Deputies were able to find Prevost hiding under a pickup truck behind a nearby house, they said. As they tried to arrest Prevost, authorities say he started resisting and spit at a deputy’s face. Once they were able to get him into a car, Prevost was taken to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

Charged:

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Third-degree assault (Misdemeanor)

Resisting arrest (Misdemeanor)

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration (Misdemeanor)

Second-degree harassment (Violation)

Prevost was arraigned in front of Justice Dygert in the Palatine Town Court. There, he was released on his own recognizance and given a future date to return back to court.