FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported assault at a house on State Highway 30 in the Town of Florida. When Deputies first arrived at the scene, they learned that the alleged assault had actually taken place 12 hours earlier.

Police say two men were fighting inside the house when one pulled out a knife and hurt the other. Immediately afterward, the subject who reportedly pulled the knife ran from the house into the woods nearby. The other man was treated at the scene by Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps (GAVAC) but did not want to be taken to the hospital.

Numerous members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police saturated the area and tried to find the man who ran away. Assistance in the search was provided by two K-9 units, a hyper-reach message, the public, and the New York State Police Aviation Unit. Through the investigation, it was learned that the man in question had left the immediate area. The Sheriff’s Office says it is still investigating leads and working towards finding the subject to close their investigation.

The subject, who police identified as Mario Hernandez, 27, is described as a medium skin tone Hispanic man. Hernandez was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, blue jeans, and one sneaker, and is probably injured from the reported fight. He is around five feet six inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If anyone happens to see someone matching this description, please dial 911. For more information, you can reach out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 853-5500.