FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Construction season is upon us, and in Montgomery County, so is “operation hard hat.” Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith and members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are partnering with state and local public works crews, concentrating on enforcing reduced speed limits and distracted driving in active work zones.

Photos courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies partnered with the New York State Department of Transportation on State Highway 5 in Fort Johnson. The following tickets were issued:

Tickets

Four cell phone tickets

Three seat-belt tickets

Three speeding in work zone tickets

One aggravated unlicensed operator ticket

The Sheriff’s Office also made one arrest on a warrant during the kick-off to operation hard hat. Sheriff’s Deputies and Sheriff Smith would like to remind you to remember that, “the highway workers working in these zones could be your neighbor, a friend, or a family member. Please stay alert and slow down to keep them safe!”