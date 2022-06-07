FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Construction season is upon us, and in Montgomery County, so is “operation hard hat.” Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith and members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are partnering with state and local public works crews, concentrating on enforcing reduced speed limits and distracted driving in active work zones.
On Monday, deputies partnered with the New York State Department of Transportation on State Highway 5 in Fort Johnson. The following tickets were issued:
Tickets
- Four cell phone tickets
- Three seat-belt tickets
- Three speeding in work zone tickets
- One aggravated unlicensed operator ticket
The Sheriff’s Office also made one arrest on a warrant during the kick-off to operation hard hat. Sheriff’s Deputies and Sheriff Smith would like to remind you to remember that, “the highway workers working in these zones could be your neighbor, a friend, or a family member. Please stay alert and slow down to keep them safe!”