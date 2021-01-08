Mayfield man arrested for possession of marijuana, weapons, vehicle related charges

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Jan. 7, David J Williams II, 36, was arrested following a vehicle stop on State Highway 30 in the Town of Amsterdam. Following a vehicle search Deputies recovered marijuana, metal knuckles, and a non-working “switchblade” knife.
He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Improper Plates, Uninspected Motor Vehicle.
Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket and UTT’s.
Williams is scheduled to appear in Amsterdam Town Court on Jan 28 at 6 p.m.
