MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for murder. Police said Michael Darling should be considered armed and dangerous.

Darling is wanted on the charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence. Sheriff Jeffery Smith said the murder took place in 2019 in Fort Johnson.

Darling is 44 years old, 5’7″ tall and 200 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes. His last known address was on County Highway 102 in Gloversville.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (518) 853-5500.