FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been seriously injured in a pickup truck versus tractor-trailer crash in Montgomery County. New York State Police said Alvin Simpson, 79, of Dudley, Massachusetts, is currently listed in “guarded” condition.

On July 19 around 8 p.m., police responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 5S and Route 30A in Fultonville. Police found that Simpson was driving a Dodge pickup on Route 5S when he failed to stop for the stop sign and struck the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer traveling through the intersection on Route 30A.

Lifenet of New York transported Simpson to the hospital with severe injuries after he was extricated from his vehicle. No other injuries were reported. National Grid was on scene to replace a utility pole that was damaged.

The crash remains under investigation. The New York State Police was assisted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Fultonville Fire Department, Glen Volunteer Fire Department, Town of Mohawk Fire Department, and Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps Inc.