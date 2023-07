AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man will serve seven years in prison after chasing three people with a knife in May 2022.

Anthony Ropas, 27, was convicted in March of Attempted Burglary, Menacing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Prosecutors said he was holding a knife when he chased a neighbor who was carrying a 2-year-old child and his girlfriend.

He then tried to force his way into their apartment. Ropas was also sentenced to three years of post-release supervision.