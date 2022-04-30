AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, April 17, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart at Sanford Farms Shopping Center for a report of grand larceny. Darin L. Thompson, 32, of Rochester was arrested following an investigation by police.

Upon further investigation, Police said witnesses identified a man involved who had left the scene. According to witnesses Thompson had taken electronics and other merchandise from Walmart after damaging the display case they were secured in with what was described as a metal pipe.

Third-degree grand larceny (felony)

Third-degree burglary (felony)

Third-degree criminal mischief (felony)

Criminal possession of stolen property (felony)

Possession of burglar’s tools (misdemeanor)

Thompson was taken into custody by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on April 28. He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail after being arranged in the Town of Amsterdam Court.