Man arrested after armed carjacking and chase in Canajoharie

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested a Utica man after he reportedly stole a vehicle in Canajoharie. Police said they took Jonathon Grico-Wolak, 30, of Utica into custody after a short pursuit.

Police received the call about the armed carjacking on September 29 around 4:30 p.m. Police said they located and chased the vehicle for a short time. The vehicle ended up in a ditch and Grico-Wolak fled into the woods near the canal trail in Little Falls.

Police said they found Grico-Wolak walking along the canal trail where he was taken into custody.

Grico-Wolak was arrested for:

  • Robbery in the first degree
  • Two counts of menacing in the second degree
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Grand larceny in the fourth degree
  • Criminal Impersonation in the second degree
  • Driving while ability impaired (DWAI)
  • Several vehicle and traffic violations

He was arraigned in Canajoharie and was remanded to the Montgomery County Jail on $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.

