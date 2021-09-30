Man arrested after armed carjacking and chase in Canajoharie

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested a Utica man after he reportedly stole a vehicle in Canajoharie. Police said they took Jonathon Grico-Wolak, 30, of Utica into custody after a short pursuit.
Police received the call about the armed carjacking on September 29 around 4:30 p.m. Police said they located and chased the vehicle for a short time. The vehicle ended up in a ditch and Grico-Wolak fled into the woods near the canal trail in Little Falls.
Police said they found Grico-Wolak walking along the canal trail where he was taken into custody.
Grico-Wolak was arrested for:
- Robbery in the first degree
- Two counts of menacing in the second degree
- Reckless endangerment
- Grand larceny in the fourth degree
- Criminal Impersonation in the second degree
- Driving while ability impaired (DWAI)
- Several vehicle and traffic violations
He was arraigned in Canajoharie and was remanded to the Montgomery County Jail on $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.
