Man arrested after armed carjacking and chase in Canajoharie

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested a Utica man after he reportedly stole a vehicle in Canajoharie. Police said they took Jonathon Grico-Wolak, 30, of Utica into custody after a short pursuit.

Police received the call about the armed carjacking on September 29 around 4:30 p.m. Police said they located and chased the vehicle for a short time. The vehicle ended up in a ditch and Grico-Wolak fled into the woods near the canal trail in Little Falls.

Police said they found Grico-Wolak walking along the canal trail where he was taken into custody.

Grico-Wolak was arrested for:

Robbery in the first degree

Two counts of menacing in the second degree

Reckless endangerment

Grand larceny in the fourth degree

Criminal Impersonation in the second degree

Driving while ability impaired (DWAI)

Several vehicle and traffic violations

He was arraigned in Canajoharie and was remanded to the Montgomery County Jail on $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.