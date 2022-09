AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole an autistic child’s bike while he was eating with his father at McDonald’s on Market Street. Surveillance photos show the man taking the bike from inside the restaurant and walking outside with it.

Photos: Amsterdam Police Department

The incident was first reported by police on Tuesday afternoon. If you recognize the man from any of the photos, the Amsterdam Police would like you to give them a call at (518) 842-1010.