AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to the “Super Shoes” store in Amsterdam Commons for a larceny complaint on May 10. Police say, through their investigation, they learned that Christopher L. Clark, 39, of Amsterdam, distracted employees while a co-arrestee stole merchandise from the store on the evening of May 9. They both later fled the area.

Clark was allegedly assisted in his scheme by Elizabeth A. Failing, 19, of Amsterdam. Police say while Clark was distracting workers, Failing ripped the security tags off merchandise and left the store with it.

Elizabeth A. Failing, 19. (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher L. Clark, 39. (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Both were taken back to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Clark was charged with sixth-degree conspiracy for his alleged distraction work.

Failing, on the other hand, was hit with some more serious charges. She was dealt a single charge of petit larceny and another for possessing burglar tools.

Both Clark and Failing were issued appearance tickets after their arrests. They are each set to re-appear in the Amsterdam Town Court at a later date.