AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man about to begin a trial on drug-related charges was arrested for allegedly possessing a controlled substance at the Montgomery County Court House. Police said Angel D. Rivera, 40, of Amsterdam was arrested following an investigation on Monday.

According to a report, Rivera entered the Montgomery County Court House for a scheduled appearance, when officers from the New York State Unified Court System observed a white powdery substance on some of Rivera’s personal property. Rivera had removed it from his pocket during his check-in process they said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was contacted to investigate the incident. Rivera was taken into custody after police determined the substance to be narcotics.

Charged:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled (misdemeanor).

Rivera was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Mohawk Court at a later date.