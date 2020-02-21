Local ‘sometimes grumpy cat’ is still single, open to mingling

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Montgomery SPCA put out a personal ad on behalf of one of their residents, but no one has yet to answer it.

Layla, a 7-year-old female cat who has resided at the animal shelter for more than a year, is looking for her furever home.

To encourage adopters, the shelter put out a personal ad, stating the following:

“Single, fixed, independent, occasionally grumpy multi-colored feline seeks permanent, loving and patient home filled with care, cat toys and mutual respect of boundaries. Those not seeking to start a family but relish occasional rejection encouraged to apply.”

Since the ad has been released, no one has called Layla.

Layla, our local “sometimes grumpy” cat, is still single – but telling me she’s ‘open’ to mingling! @WTEN pic.twitter.com/HL9TZKcSOH — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) February 21, 2020

For more information on Layla and other available cats and dogs available for adoption, please check the organization’s website here.