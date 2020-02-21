Local ‘sometimes grumpy cat’ is still single, open to mingling

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Montgomery SPCA put out a personal ad on behalf of one of their residents, but no one has yet to answer it.
Layla, a 7-year-old female cat who has resided at the animal shelter for more than a year, is looking for her furever home.
To encourage adopters, the shelter put out a personal ad, stating the following:
“Single, fixed, independent, occasionally grumpy multi-colored feline seeks permanent, loving and patient home filled with care, cat toys and mutual respect of boundaries. Those not seeking to start a family but relish occasional rejection encouraged to apply.”
Since the ad has been released, no one has called Layla.
For more information on Layla and other available cats and dogs available for adoption, please check the organization’s website here.