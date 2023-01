Image of the Logan Family to compete on Family Feud on January 23. Image via Scenario.

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Logan family from Canajoharie will be competing on the popular game show Family Feud on Monday, January 23. Check your local listings to watch the family compete!

Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, first aired on July 12, 1976, and is in its 24th season. The show was originally hosted by Richard Dawson and is currently announced by Rubin Ervin.