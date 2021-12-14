Local college student awarded NYS Sheriff’s Institute Criminal Justice Scholarship

Assistant Professor John J. Armstrong, Maiya N. Iozzo and Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith. Maiya was awarded the New York State Sheriff’s Institute 2021 Criminal Justice Scholarship (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local college student has won the New York State Sheriff’s Institute 2021 Criminal Justice Scholarship. Maiya N. Iozzo is attending Fulton-Montgomery Community College and is enrolled in Criminal Justice with a career goal of working for Homeland Security.

Each year, the scholarship program provides a $250 scholarship to one student majoring in Criminal Justice, Police Science or a similar program from each community college in New York and SUNY Canton. The program was established to help young people in New York pursue an education in criminal justice.

More information about the program can be found on the New York State Sheriff’s Institute website.