AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County officials are warning about marijuana edibles being given out as candy treats this Halloween. The state Department of Health says there is a significant presence of marijuana candy and other edibles in New York and nearby states.

“The packages of the impersonating candy are very similar to the candy safe for children to eat,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith. “The name and ingredients are different and need to be kept away from children.”

Marijuana candy usually imitates gummy candy or chocolate. The Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels in marijuana edibles can be as high as 90 milligrams.

“Please inspect the candy your children receive before allowing them to eat it,” said Smith. If you suspect your child has received marijuana candy, contact your local police department.

Officials say it is often difficult to distinguish marijuana edibles from regular candy based on appearance alone. In addition to the packaging, marijuana edibles have an odor similar to that of a marijuana plant.