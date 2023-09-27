FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Federal and state law enforcement were seen in Montgomery County on Wednesday. Investigators with the FBI and New York State Police were seen in the area of Mohr Road in the town of Florida.

Police were seen scouring fields. The scene was spread over 800 acres. NYSP were throughout the field in unmarked cars. They were also being aided by canine units and all-terrain vehicles.

NEWS10 reached out to the FBI and was told the investigation is ongoing. The spokesperson said it is a federal investigation, and the activity Wednesday was court authorized. Additional details are not able to be released at this time.