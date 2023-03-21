If you choose fillable eggs for an Easter egg hunt, you can stuff each one with a prize rather than exchanging them for prizes at the end.

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The largest Easter egg hunt in New York will be held at the Via Port Rotterdam Mall on Saturday, April 8. The Easter egg hunt will include over 50,000 eggs, and tickets can be purchased online. It is $10 per person and free for infants two and younger.

Tickets are also available on other dates for various Easter activities and can be purchased using the same link. Other dates and times include the following: