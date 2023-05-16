AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire investigators and law enforcement are investigating a fatal fire that broke out in the second-floor apartment of 42 Stewart Street. David L. Crandall, 43, who was a resident of the apartment succumbed to the fire.

The fire reportedly broke out on Monday evening. The Amsterdam Fire Department and Amsterdam Police Department responded. Firefighters began to douse the flames while police managed the scene and interviewed witnesses.

One witness told police that he was a resident of the second-floor apartment and that his roommate was still inside. Fire personnel located Crandall inside the apartment but Crandall had passed away.

Investigations are ongoing but the cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious. At this time, it is believed that the fire started on the second-floor porch and spread to the inside of the apartment.