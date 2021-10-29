Investigation continues two years after grocery store fire

ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It has been two years since a fire destroyed a community grocery store in St. Johnsville, and police remain confident the fire was set on purpose.

The fire at the Little M (St. Johnsville Grocery) took place on October 29, 2019. Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond and the St. Johnsville fire and police departments urged anyone with information linked to the case to come forward.

Over 100 leads have been investigated, and multiple grand jury subpoenas have been issued.

“So far, we have persons of interests,” Diamond said. “We hope to make an arrest by the end of the year, and we’re, at this point, we’re just making sure there are no rocks left unturned, and we’re really getting to a point where we’re down to finalizing this matter and proceeding with arrests.”

The fire left the small community with no local grocery store. Residents now have to travel miles for fresh food.

If anyone has information on what may have happened that night, they are being asked to contact the St. Johnsville Police Department.