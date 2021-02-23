Inverness Farms to receive over $41K from farming grant program

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Inverness Farms was awarded a $41,220 grant from the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, Chair of the Commission on Rural Resources, advocated for the funding to support the program.

Inverness Farms aims to improve soil health through no-till seeding technology. This establishes a cover crop early in the growing season, reducing the impact of drought and flooding and reducing soil loss from erosion. The project will create 53 acres per year of cover crops for three years.

“Time and time again we have seen how agriculture is vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and it’s important that we invest in our local farms and help them prepare for the extreme weather events that have become more common in recent years. Despite the inequities they have faced, hardworking farmers in our rural communities have provided us with a safe and affordable food supply through these difficult times. These funds will help farms like Inverness Farm become environmentally sustainable by reducing their environmental impact, preserving farmland, increase productivity and saving on energy costs. As we work to rebuild our economy, farms like this will be an invaluable asset, providing the natural resources we all depend on not only for food, but also energy, water, and recreation.” Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, Chair of the Commission on Rural Resources

The Climate Resilient Farming Program supports state agriculture in meeting its goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.