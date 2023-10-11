AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Xtreme Pickle, located at 1800 Riverfront Center in Amsterdam, had its soft opening on October 7. It’s the first dedicated indoor pickleball facility in Amsterdam and the immediate surrounding area.

Xtreme Pickle is owned by Mike Barker. He and General Manager Corina Gabriel built the courts. The facility has four indoor pickleball courts with professional outdoor surfaces. In addition to open play sessions, they’ll be hosting tournaments, leagues, training sessions, and learn-to-play clinics.

“Now, with the cold weather approaching, the only option before we opened was to travel over an hour to find a court or to play on make-shift courts with wooden gym floors,” said Gabriel.

Gabriel said the facility still needs some cosmetic work done before they have the grand opening, but the courts are usable. Xtreme Pickle currently has several games scheduled throughout the week.

Players need bring their own paddles and balls, said Gabriel. For training sessions and clinics, Xtreme Pickle will provide them. Although they just opened Xtreme Pickle, Barker and Gabriel have already been looking at potential spaces to expand their pickleball community outside of Amsterdam.

“The response has been tremendous,” said Gabriel. “There are already a large number of pickleball players with limited courts and there are new players wanting to learn every day.”

Xtreme Pickle is currently open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day but will be adjusting the hours to meet the needs of its members. You can buy a day pass or monthly membership on the Xtreme Pickle website.