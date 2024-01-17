AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tactical Combat, an indoor foam ball battle arena, has found its home in Amsterdam and has set its opening date. The arena will be in Amsterdam Riverfront Center and will have its grand opening on Saturday, March 16.

Tactical Combat is owned by Hunter Korona and Davelynn Mora. The arena will be full of obstacles as players shoot at each other with foam darts. Tactical Combat is set to have multiple game modes such as Team Death Match, Capture the Flag, King of the Hill, Zombies and Hunters, and more.

The arena is for those five years and older, including adults. Tactical Combat will have a snack bar and lounge, birthday parties, and dodgeball and Nerf tournaments.

“I decided on this Nerf arena idea because it’s something different and it’s fun for all ages and that’s something Amsterdam needs,” said Korona.

Tactical Combat will be offering one-hour, two-hour, all-day, and VIP Play passes. You can view the birthday party packages, Play pass pricing, and more updates on the Tactical Combat Facebook page.