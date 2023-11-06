AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tactical Combat, an indoor Nerf battle arena, is hoping to open in Amsterdam. Owners Hunter Korona and Davelynn Mora are actively looking for a space in Amsterdam to rent and open the arena.

The arena would be full of obstacles as players shoot at each other with Nerf guns. Tactical Combat is set to have multiple game modes such as Team Death Match, Capture the Flag, King of the Hill, Zombies and Hunters, and more.

“I decided on this nerf arena idea because it’s something different and it’s fun for all ages and that’s something Amsterdam needs,” said Korona.

The arena would be for those five years and up, and will have a snack bar and a lounge for parents to relax while their kids play, said Korona. Tactical Combat will also have birthday parties, and dodgeball and Nerf tournaments.

The area will be offering a one-hour pass, two-hour pass and all-day pass. Korona said they are expecting to open Tactical Combat in March.