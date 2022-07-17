FORT PLAINS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fort Plain Police Department responded to a call on Saturday, on an act of vandalism to the town’s historic fountain in downtown Haslett Park. Officials said part of the historic fountain’s top structure along with one of the fountain’s base stone birds was knocked off.

Mayor Patrick Hanifin was at the scene along with the police during their investigation. The fountain was built in 1914 and was refurbished in 1994.

“It’s a sad day in Fort Plain, this is an icon. There’s vintage postcards with this fountain,” said Mayor Hanifin.

Fort Plain Police said they have no suspects yet, and the incident remains under investigation. Check back with NEWS10 for further updates.