AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man who they say stole from the Amsterdam Walmart on Sunday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo leaving the store, with a cart full of goods.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the man in this picture in regard to a larceny investigation. (Photo provided)

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (518) 853-5500. You can also reach the office on their social media, or by emailing sheriff@sheriff.Montgomery.ny.us.