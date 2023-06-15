CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple agencies responded to 102 Church Street at the former Beechnut Plant for a hazmat situation on Wednesday around 12:43 p.m., according to the Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters say contractors were taking equipment out of the building when the smell of ammonia became apparent. The Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Plain Fire Department, and the County Hazmat team responded.

The situation was contained and declared safe by hazmat team members. The on-site contractor alerted a clean-up company to respond to the scene. Resources were cleared at 3 p.m.

The Canajoharie Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Montgomery County NY Emergency Services all responded to the team, with Lake Valley EMS being requested for standby.