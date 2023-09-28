AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking for a new costume or looking to get rid of lightly used older ones? Grow Amsterdam is hosting their first Halloween costume swap in partnership with the Amsterdam Free Library.

Costume donations will be accepted at the library, located at 28 Church Street until October 7 during regular hours. Attendees can donate costumes their children have outgrown and get tickets to look for “new to you” ones at the library on October 7, when they’ll be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees will receive a ticket for each costume they donated.

Costumes up for donation must be clean, and have working zippers and fasteners (if applicable), and any that have loose parts or accessories can be dropped off in a ziplock bag. All sizes of costumes will be accepted, including homemade ones. Anyone with further questions may contact Grow Amsterdam at (518) 620-1802, or email growamsterdamny@gmail.com.

“You can become part of the new circular economy,” said Tom Twente of Grow Amsterdam

NY. “We are focusing on youth costumes this time around, but hope to expand to adult costumes in future years.”

“We ask you to drop off your costumes in advance so that we have the opportunity to sort them out by size and get organized beforehand,” said Nicole Hemsley, director of the library.