Grand opening for Amazon delivery station in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amazon officially opened its new 53,000-square-foot delivery station in Amsterdam.

An Amazon delivery station receives shipments from nearby sortation or fulfillment centers like the one opened last month in Schodack. Packages will be loaded up at the Amsterdam station and sent out for the “last mile” of delivery, directly to customers.

To celebrate the Amsterdam launch, Amazon says it donated $10,000 to the Greater Amsterdam School District, helping supply 3,800 K-12 students.

The operation is projected to create over 175 full- and part-time jobs with a $15 per hour minimum wage, along with hundreds of driver positions for Amazon’s delivery services like Amazon Flex. A private driver can take advantage of that program to become a delivery driver on their own time, like an Uber service for packages.

Amazon says it has created over 24,000 jobs and invested over $7 billion in New York since 2010.

The opening comes as Vox reports on a leaked Amazon memo from February, which details technology used to track worker, union and community group data. “Amazon’s tracking of workers’ micro-movements, decision points and searches and then linking all of that data to that of unions, community groups and legislative policy campaigns is union busting on its face. It is an attempt to silence a workforce experiencing some of the most egregious workplace hazards we’ve ever seen,” said Stuart Appelbaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

