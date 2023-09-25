CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Canajoharie Library is hosting a used book sale from October 20 to 22. There will be a wide selection of genres, including adult fiction, children’s picture and chapter books, cookbooks, non-fiction, and more!

The book sale runs from noon to 5 p.m. on October 20 and 21 and from noon to 3 p.m. on October 22. There will be a Sunday special where patrons can fill a bag for $1 with selected books.

The library will also have a special guest gallery tour at 2 p.m. on Saturday with Montgomery County Historian Kelly Yacobucci Farquhar. For more information, contact the Canajoharie Library at (518) 673-2314.