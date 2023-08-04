CRANESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A passerby caught footage at the scene of the Cranesville train derailment that happened Friday morning around 8 a.m. Credit to Lisa Marie Cruz for the footage.

NEWS10 has received word this is a 16-car train derailment, and that the derailed cars were not carrying people, but goods. Crews are on the scene evaluating the situation. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is working with the DOT and several other agencies on this incident. There are no reported injuries or spills.

Governor Kathy Hochul has released a statement regarding the train derailment.

“I have been briefed on the train derailment in Montgomery County where several tanker cars came off the tracks this morning and have directed State personnel to provide all necessary assistance to local emergency response officials. The New York State Police, Office of Fire Prevention and Control and Department of Transportation officials are onsite to monitor the situation, assist with the response and manage traffic. At this time, there are no injuries reported and no spills have been detected. Rail traffic has been stopped which will impact Amtrak passenger service, and Route 5 has been closed in both directions. Our top priority is ensuring all railroad workers and nearby motorists are safe and that Amtrak service is restored as quickly as possible.”

