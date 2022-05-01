CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several people sprung into action on the New York State Thruway Friday morning after a car flipped on the side of the road. The car had started to smoke, so they broke the window out and removed all three occupants. While doing this, a dog ran down the side of the highway- and the Good Samaritans went and rescued him as well. But it didn’t end there.

Photos courtesy Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department.

The helpers then realized there were six puppies and an adult dog still stuck inside the car. The puppies were removed and put in another car but the adult dog refused to come out. Arrangements were made to take the dogs to the Ayer’s Animal Shelter in Sprakers and they sent someone to the scene to assist in getting the other dog out of the overturned car.

All three patients rescued from the wreckage were taken to local hospitals for treatment. With all the team effort, no other injuries or damage occurred.

The Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department said the individuals were “Schenectady teachers, nurses, law enforcement, and college professors who stopped to assist.” They thanked each and every one of them for caring.